Had a terrible meeting today?
You are not alone. But there is a better way.
At MeeTime, we are passionate about helping people save time to do the things they love.
|
“The meeting is a temporary collection of people waiting for someone to take responsibility so everyone else can go back to work." - Seth Godin, The Icarus Deception
You cannot control time.
MeeTime will start when the meeting is supposed to start. If you are behind, guess what? You're behind.
MeeTime will help keep you on track with beautiful visuals showing how much time is left and who is on point for each section.
And it is easier than ever to finish a meeting on time with MeeTime. Should things not go to plan, the “Auto time remaining” setting automatically apportions over/under-runs across the remainder of the agenda.
|
“This is a great, great idea and it has massive potential. I truly believe that this has got great potential to help a large number of people!” ~ Chris Bateman, Global Senior Manager, World Class Supply Chain, Molson Coors Europe.
"This is an awesome idea! I love this. It is indispensable to have an app that breaks down the agenda of a meeting by each point and the time frame for each! I'm in a lot of meetings and this is going to be a go to app!!” ~ Richmond Nash, Productivity Coach.
|
“I think the visual aesthetics alone make it far easier to keep pace during a meeting instead of watching a clock. Great start for a new app!” ~ Carlye King, Project Manager, Revenue Management & Optimization, Nielsen.
“Does exactly what it says on the tin. The interface during the meeting itself is easy to understand and has all the info that you need. I liked the congratulations summary, I could see how much time I’d saved for myself and others and it’s allowed me to talk of the benefits of meeting with me – we always achieve our objectives within the time allocated!” ~ Paul Rowe, Commercial Enterprise PMO Business Partner, Molson Coors International.
“Time is the scarcest resource, and unless it is managed nothing else can be managed.” ~Peter Drucker
Set the agenda in advance with the help of MeeTime.
Think upfront about who is doing what by when in the meeting and what do you need to decide?
Just like running a project, set deadlines and accountabilities for each agenda item.
Think upfront about who is doing what by when in the meeting and what do you need to decide?
Just like running a project, set deadlines and accountabilities for each agenda item.
"Life is short and time is precious. Money you can always make back, but even five minutes of time lost is gone forever" - James Altucher
There are already a wealth of apps to help schedule meetings and meet quicker than ever. This means we are having more meetings than has ever been possible before.
It is hard to keep people on-track and run productive meetings. It is also hard to tell someone else that you hate their meetings.
Have you just been stuck in a terrible meeting? Share this with someone that could benefit from keeping meetings on track.
There is a better way. Get out of meeting hell with MeeTime.
It is hard to keep people on-track and run productive meetings. It is also hard to tell someone else that you hate their meetings.
Have you just been stuck in a terrible meeting? Share this with someone that could benefit from keeping meetings on track.
There is a better way. Get out of meeting hell with MeeTime.
"If you don't like how things are, change it! You're not a tree." - Jim Rohn